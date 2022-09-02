SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) is asking drivers to watch for lane reductions on Route 50 in Saratoga Springs. The road will be reduced to a single lane in both directions on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting September 7.

Route 50 is set to be repaved between West Fenlon Street and Hutchins Road. DOT said work is weather permitting and will end at 3 p.m. on days when events are scheduled at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center.

DOT reminds drivers to slow down significantly whenever encountering construction vehicles and driving through work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

Motorists are also reminded to obey the directions of flaggers and slow down significantly whenever encountering roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber, or green lights.

