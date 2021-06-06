DOT testing near sitterly road bridge starts Tuesday, slowing traffic

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Starting Tuesday, the New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) will be performing soil boring tests around the Sitterly Road Bridge in Clifton Park.

Officials say the tests are the first step in developing a plan for a permanent replacement for the bridge, which was damaged in April when it was hit by a large truck in April. The tests help determine compaction levels, which lets engineers and planners have a better understanding about potential structural stability when they rebuild in the area.

As of now, that damaged section has been replaced by a temporary structure.

DOT testing will affect traffic, reducing the highway to one lane on both Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dahn Bull, Clifton Park’s Highway Superintendent, reminded drivers: “Please use caution in the area as crews are completing their work!”