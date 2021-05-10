DOT: Northway ramp, lane closures starting Monday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) is warning drivers to watch for overnight ramp closures on the Adirondack Northway (Interstate 87) in Saratoga County, as well as nighttime lane reductions between Exits 13 and 16.

Varying overnight on- and off-ramp closures are scheduled at and approaching Exits 14 and 15 and the Crescent Avenue on-ramp in Saratoga Springs. The alterations will be weeknights May 10-13, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., weather permitting.

Drivers should also watch for varying lane closures in both directions weeknights between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. for Northway resurfacing between Exits 13 and 16 starting May 17 through the summer.

Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.

