DOT: Northway ramp, lane closures starting Monday

Saratoga County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) is warning drivers to watch for overnight ramp closures on the Adirondack Northway (Interstate 87) in Saratoga County, as well as nighttime lane reductions between Exits 13 and 16.

Varying overnight on- and off-ramp closures are scheduled at and approaching Exits 14 and 15 and the Crescent Avenue on-ramp in Saratoga Springs. The alterations will be weeknights May 10-13, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., weather permitting.

Drivers should also watch for varying lane closures in both directions weeknights between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. for Northway resurfacing between Exits 13 and 16 starting May 17 through the summer. 

Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license. 

For up-to-date travel information, visit the traffic section of NEWS10.com or our mobile app.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire