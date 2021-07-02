Donations open for used book sale at Clifton Park-Halfmoon library

HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library announced that it’s finally able to accept donations for its upcoming used book sale. On Thursday, the library started accepting not just books, but audiobooks, CDS, and DVDs as well.

With COVID restrictions lifted, plans at the library for a fall book sale are underway. Until organizers nail down a date, they are accepting donations that are in good conditions. A press release from the library comes with the reminder: “If you would not buy the book, audiobook, CD, or DVD for your own collection, it is unlikely anyone else will.”

Email the library directly to make arrangements for large donations with more than a few boxes. That way, the library can coordinate volunteers to accept the donation. Otherwise, during regular library hours—9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursdays; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays—patrons can drop off their contributions.

Traditionally, the used book sale is a favorite event among locals. Be sure to check your donations for any items that may be between the pages, and remove your name and any identifying information. Contact the library via email if you would like to support the event by volunteering.

The library won’t take:

Damaged materials (anything dusty, moldy, drawn in, chewed on, torn, missing pages, or water damaged)

Textbooks and magazines

Books on computers or medicine published before 2016

Readers Digest Condensed Books

VHS and cassette tapes

Damaged or dirty books and magazines can be recycled at the Clifton Park Transfer Station on Vischer Ferry Road in Rexford.