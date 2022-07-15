HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The West Crescent Fire Department is collecting donations for the people who were displaced after a fire at the Mohawk Terrace Apartment Complex in Halfmoon on July 4.

They’re collecting personal care products, nonperishable food, gift cards and more. Items can be dropped off at the fire house between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekdays. They can also be dropped off at Ideal Nutrition seven days a week.

Dozens of people have been displaced. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.