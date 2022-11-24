SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Springs Heritage Area Visitor Center is launching its annual Mitten Tree program. Between November 26 and December 31, the public can donate winter wear to the tree.

“As the holiday season approaches, we’re reminded how important it is to give back,” said Karen Verrigni, director of the Saratoga Springs Heritage Area Visitor Center. “This annual tradition provides hundreds of pieces of winter wear to those in need during the cold winter months. The kindness and generosity of our region is heartwarming!”

The tree can be decorated with hats, scarves, gloves, mittens, and other winter gear. All donations will benefit CAPTAIN Community Human Services, Franklin Community Center, and Shelters of Saratoga.

To donate, you can just hang new or handmade items on the tree at 297 Broadway in Saratoga Springs. Visitor Center hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed on holidays.