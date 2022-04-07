SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – From a young age, Tom Davis has always had a connection to canines. The South Glens Falls native is making a name for himself as a canine educator and dog trainer thanks to a high-profile clientele including celebrities, athletes, politicians, influencers, and royalty.

His method of training focuses more on the owner and not the dog. Through his work as a trainer, educator and content creator, Davis’ mission is to give dogs a voice.

“So my specialty and my secret sauce if you will is really educating the owners about why the problems are happening that they’re having as well as what they need to do with their relationship with their dog to make it better,” he said.

In addition to owning Upstate Canine Academy in the Capital Region, Tom documents a lot of his daily life as a content creator on YouTube. With almost 500 thousand subscribers, his channel chronicles his travels all over the country working with dogs and their owners as they work to build a better relationship.

Last month, Davis was featured on The Today Show as part of a segment for National Puppy Day. One of the highlights for him was meeting Carson Daly.

“We got there and it was lights, camera, action! And I was a huge fan of TRL in the day so to see Carson Daly and meet him and to work with him and Hoda and the other guests, it all happened really quick, but it was a great experience! To be from a little town in upstate New York and to have the ability to go on one of the biggest morning shows in the world and go over some puppy information was amazing,” he said.