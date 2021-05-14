Doctor gets 3+ years for identity theft and drugs

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Department of Justice reports that Scott McMahon, 52, of Clifton Park was sentenced on Friday to 38 months in prison, along with three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to forfeit $6,774.76 and surrendered his medical license and lost his ability to prescribe controlled substances.

Authorities say he distributed controlled substances outside the course of his professional practice and without any legitimate medical purpose. McMahon also misused personal information to fraudulently obtain those controlled substances. He’s been in custody since September 2020, when he also pleaded guilty.

McMahon admitted prescribing the generic Ritalin—the schedule II controlled substance methylphenidate—in order to get a portion kicked back for his personal use. He issued the prescriptions to a patient using the names and birthdates of their children. That patient would then split the methylphenidate with McMahon.

In a separate civil case brought by the U.S., McMahon will pay $43,225.24 to settle claims about improperly prescribing ketamine and keeping improper records of ketamine treatment. He admitted to prescribing ketamine nasal spray to some who had no medical need for it. He also and did not record how much ketamine was injected for each patient, treatment dates, patients’ names, or the person who injected the ketamine. He also did not perform an initial inventory when he started dispensing ketamine.

McMahon’s Clifton Park practice specialized in psychiatry and addiction treatment. He had previously operated in Albany and other Capital Region locations.