CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After a two-year COVID hiatus, the incredibly successful “Dock Dogs” diving and jumping event returns Friday to Benson’s Pet Center in Clifton Park. The event starts at 4 p.m. Friday and runs through the finals at 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 12.

The aim of this event is to showcase the athleticism of the participating “dog-letes” (dog athletes), bring the local community together, and raise funds for Benson’s Cares. Benson’s Cares is a non-profit organization whose mission is to minimize pet abandonment and assist in the health care of homeless pets until they can be adopted into permanent homes.

There will be 20 dog and cat food vendors on-site offering samples, raffle items, and education on their products. The raffle items are available for cash donations that go straight to Benson’s Cares. The grand prize raffle item provided by Ziwi Pets is a Concept Two Rower. Join your athletic dog in home workouts to prepare for getting out on the water and creating memories to last a lifetime!

This year the pet store will have its own giant-hearted boy, Teagan, back with his lemonade and baked goods stand to raise funds for the Veteran’s Coalition. Teagan believes that no veteran should be without a home, and he and his family came up with the idea of his lemonade stand to quench the thirst of Dock Dogs attendees while earning money to give to those who need it. Historically, Benson’s has matched the amount he raises over the weekend, and this year will be no different.

To register your dog for the event, head over to Dock Dogs’ website. Options for participation are “Extreme Vertical” (high jump), “Big Air” (long jump), “Speed Retrieve” timed retrieval, or “Iron Dog” (all three events).