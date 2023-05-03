HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Spring Fling-Vendor Shopping event will take place on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Halfmoon Town Hall, located at 2 Halfmoon Town Plaza. The annual event offers an opportunity to get all your Mother’s Day shopping done.

Some of the products featured at the Halfmoon Spring Fling include jewelry, makeup, skincare, candles, maple products, cooking products, custom-made items, and more. Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 14.

“The Halfmoon Spring Fling is a fun event that brings vendors and products to our Town Hall for the convenience of Halfmoon residents,” said Halfmoon Town Supervisor Kevin Tollisen. “Halfmoon’s annual Spring Fling is a great way to find local and unique gift ideas for Mom in advance of Mother’s Day, as well as a host of other wonderful products.”