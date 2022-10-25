SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 17th annual Saratoga County Original Restaurant Week kicks off on Monday, November 7, and will last until Sunday, November 13. Eventgoers have to opportunity to get a three-course dinner for cheap at participating Saratoga County restaurants. A list of all participating restaurants is available on the Discover Saratoga website.

Some participating restaurants will be offering three-course dinners for just $25 or $35, plus tax and tip. Some will be offering lunch for as low as $15 plus tax and tip as well.