BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As summer begins to wind down, spooky season is getting into full swing. Double M Haunted Hayrides in Ballston Spa already has discount tickets on sale, while supplies last.

The discount general admission tickets are currently $25 on the Double M website. The ticket includes all attractions and a hayride. Normally, tickets cost about $40 at the door.

New this year, Double M has two new haunted houses: Blood Moon Farm and Fear All Year. Blood Moon Farm takes place in a corn maze, while Fear All Year includes different holidays and seasonal festivities.

Attractions

The Haunted Hayride

Brutality: A haunted house deep in the woods of Double M

Blood Moon Farm: A haunted maze deep within rows of corn

The Last Inn: A haunted house with “dangerously insane staff”

Fear All Year: A haunted house that goes through 365 days of terror

Slaughter Swamp: A haunted house with thick fog

The Scream Pass and VIP Pass are also available for purchase. The Scream Pass lets you get through without a wait at the first attraction and express service to the hayride. The VIP Pass includes premium seating, express service to the first and second attraction, and a voucher for a cider and doughnut.

According to Double M, the haunted hayrides have been around for over 30 years. They are the only haunted hayrides in the Capital Region and longest-running haunted hayrides in New York.

Opening night is September 24. Tickets for opening night only are $28 at the door. You can buy tickets on the Double M Haunted Hayrides website.

In March, the Double M Rodeo announced that they were no longer holding rodeos after more than 40 years. However, the owners said they were still holding the haunted hayrides and the western store is still open.