MILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim in Tuesday’s drowning. Deputies say, Adam Kramm, age 40, drowned in Milton and was found in Kayaderosseras Creek.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office got a report of a body in the Kayaderosseras Creek in the Axe Factory Preserve. The Preserve is located off Maple Avenue and Axe Street, just outside the village of Ballston Spa. This case is still under investigation.