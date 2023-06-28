CORINTH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office recognized one of their own for helping swimmers in need.

According to a Facebook post, Patrol Sgt. Pasquale “Rocky” Girard was driving across the Corinth Bridge on Wednesday when he noticed two swimmers in distress. He jumped in the Hudson River to help them get out of the currents.

He called 911, and the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office came to help. Deputy Nikk Milligan also got in the water in his uniform to help rescue the swimmers.

No one was injured in the incident.