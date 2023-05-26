REXFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Deputies with the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office are on the lookout for a 63-year-old man, who has been missing since last Monday, May 22. Gary Clemmons is about six feet tall and has brown eyes and gray hair.

Clemmons’ car was found unoccupied near the Mohawk River, where his boat is docked at the Schenectady Yacht Club.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (518) 885-6761. No further information was available Friday morning.