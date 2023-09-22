MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The U.S. Department of Defense has awarded GlobalFoundries a new 10-year, $3.1 billion contract for chip manufacturing. The contract supplies the department with secure, U.S.-made manufactured semiconductors for aerospace and defense uses.

GlobalFoundries was initially awarded $17.3 million this month can can make up to $3.1 billion over the 10 years. Officials said GlobalFoundries facilities are Department of Defense accredited to the highest security level with strict security measures to protect sensitive information and manufacture uncompromised chips.

The new contract provides the Department of Defense and its contractors with access to GlobalFoundries’ design ecosystem, IP libraries, early-access to new technologies in development, prototyping, and volume manufacturing. The contract was awarded through the Department of Defense’s Defense Microelectronics Activity Trusted Access Program Office.

“GF is proud to begin this new chapter of our decades-long partnership with the U.S. government, and to continue serving as the leading supplier of securely manufactured essential chips for the U.S. aerospace and defense industry,” said Mike Cadigan, chief corporate and government affairs officer at GlobalFoundries.

GlobalFoundries is headquartered in Malta. The semiconductor manufacturer has facilities throughout the world, including the United States, Europe and Asia.