BALLSTON LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Demolition has begun on the closed Ballston Lake fishing pier and kayak/canoe launch on Outlet Road. The pier has been closed since April due to winter ice damage and decay.

Ballston Town Supervisor Eric Connolly said the damage to the pier was sudden and substantial, as the freeze and ice thaw damaged and weakened most of the pier. In July, Connolly declared it a public safety concern after the pier was vandalized and people were still seen using it.

demolition begins on the closed Ballston Lake fishing pier (photo credit: Town Supervisor Eric Connolly)

“We had some vandals disconnect the fishing platform by pulling out the ramp connector pins. They also dumped the ramp into the lake. We recovered the ramp and had the dock company come by to secure the platform in a more permanent fashion,” said Connolly.

The entrance to the pier was blocked off by plywood and double-barricaded for safety reasons. A “dangerous and unsafe” sign was also clearly posted at the entrance, along with “Do not enter” written on the plywood.

Due to the pier being declared a public safety concern, the town was able to speed up the replacement process. Conolly said the goal is to have the new pier up before summer 2023.

The new pier will include an improved kayak/canoe launch and the new pier’s floating system will prevent future ice damage, said the town. The estimated cost of this project is about $250,000. The town said there are enough funds in the Parkland Deposits Fund to cover the cost.

Connolly said he has received a small number of complaints about this pier being closed. He said those who want to get on the lake can use the launch at Finnegan’s on the Lake instead. However, there is a fee to use that launch.