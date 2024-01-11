SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The owners of Saratoga’s Broadway Deli have a cat named Phil, who has free reign over the neighborhood. He can come and go as he pleases; however, strangers, and one woman in particular, see the cat wandering and think he needs to be rescued.

“People keep kidnapping Phil, or catnapping, I guess you’d say,” Broadway Deli Owner Daniel Chessare said. “We’ve had him about a year, and he’s been abducted or attempted to be abducted four times. And at one point, he was given away to someone in Schenectady.”

Chessare said Phil is fine being outside. He wears tags and would like strangers to leave him alone.