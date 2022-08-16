CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crews are set to be milling and paving parts of Ushers Road and Riverview Road in Clifton Park from August 18 to August 26. The roads will be open during construction with intermittent traffic delays and potential detours.

The road work will be on Ushers Road, from Crown Pointe Drive east to Van Patten Drive, and Riverview Road from VanVranken Drive east to the Clifton Park/Halfmoon town line. Town officials said milling will primarily happen on August 18 and 19, and paving will happen August 22 through 25.

All work is weather dependent. Officials said flaggers will be assisting drivers when during that time. Once the asphalt has had a chance to cure, crews will return to work on road shoulders and grass reseeding.

Drivers, especially motorcyclists, should use caution while driving through these areas as some portions of the road may be uneven. Those with questions can call the Highway Superintendent’s Office at (518) 371-7310.