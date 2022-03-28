HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said Monday James E. Reinhart Jr., 50, of Delanson is accused of stealing from the Home Depot in Halfmoon on February 7. At the time of the alleged robbery, sheriff’s deputies said Reinhart was trespassing, having been previously told to stay out of the store.

Reinhart was arrested on March 26. He has since been arraigned in Halfmoon Town Court and released to pre-trial services.

Charges:

Third-degree burglary (Felony)

Petit larceny (Misdemeanor)

Reinhart is scheduled to re-appear in the Halfmoon Court at a later date. He is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.