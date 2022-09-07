SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Death Wish Coffee Company has permanently closed its retail store at 260 Broadway in Saratoga Springs. A company spokesperson said the location closed as of Sunday, September 4.

“While we enjoyed interacting in person with the Saratoga community and our loyal customers who traveled near and far, our focus as a company is making sure our coffee is more widely available in grocery stores, cafes, and restaurants across the country,” said a Death Wish Coffee spokesperson.

Death Wish Coffee said its headquarters will remain in the Spa City. The company’s coffee can be found on Amazon, the Death Wish Coffee website, and in more than 20,000 retail locations nationwide.

“As we grow and make these changes, we continue to be grateful to our customers for their unwavering support,” said the company spokesperson.