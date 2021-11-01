Death Wish Coffee participates in Toys for Toga for sixth year

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Beginning Nov. 1, Death Wish Coffee Company is participating in Toys for Toga. This is the company’s sixth year in a row participating in the annual campaign.

Death Wish will be accepting donations of new and unwrapped toys at their Saratoga Springs headquarters from now until December 3.

The first 1,000 people who donate toys will receive a free pound of coffee.

After collecting a little over 900 toys during the pandemic, the company’s goal this year is to collect 1,500 toys to ensure children in the community have the best holiday season possible.

More than 25 businesses in Saratoga Springs are participating in the campaign, with toy drop-off locations around the county.