CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The deadline for families within the Shenendehowa Central School District to request transportation to non-public schools is fast approaching. Families must submit requests by April 1.

Applications are available at the non-public schools where the kids attend. They are also available on the Shenendehowa School District website.

Finished applications must be sent through snail mail to the district’s pupil transportation office. For more information, call (518) 881-0240.

Address:

Shenendehowa Central School District, Attn: Pupil Transportation Office, 970 Rt. 146, Clifton Park, NY 12065.