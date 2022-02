SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As repair crews work around the clock to restore power in places like Columbia and Ulster County, warming centers are set up ready to serve if power is not restored Friday night.

“This is going to be a multi-day restoration. Today (Friday), we did have crews out working all day, but the storm was still here. We were still experiencing ice secretion as we were out doing restoration," says Joseph Jenkins, associate director of media relations for Central Hudson Gas and Electric, which services Ulster County. Jenkins tells NEWS10 there were 300 plus crews deployed to help restore power in that county alone.