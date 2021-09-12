Curtis Lumber Car & Truck Show returns

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hundreds of cars from all generations returned to Curtis Lumber in Ballston Spa for the annual Curtis Lumber Car & Truck Show Sunday.

Oh it feels so good to be back, it was so hard to give up not having a Curtis Lumber Car Show last year,” said Jim Carpenter, Director of Marketing at Curtis Lumber.

Awards were available for 10 different generations of cars, ranging from present vehicles to those built between 1901 and 1931.

“It’s the car that best represents the generation, that’s the way they’re told to judge it and look at it. It’s not so much about its originality or it’s a red on red ‘67 Corvette that’s beautiful, it’s what best represents the generation,” Bill Schroeder, one of the event’s organizers, explained.

Specialty awards were also available for a variety of categories, including the president’s pick, spectator’s choice and kids choice. These trophies specially handcrafted with hardwood by the Northeast Woodworkers Association.

“We know that there are many cars that come today that don’t show anywhere else in the northeast, but they come specifically to win those trophies,” Carpenter said.

The return of the event bringing fun for the whole family, including music, food trucks and a 50/50 raffle benefitting Pet Connection.

And of course, the event offered a chance for owners to show off the cars they’ve worked so hard to present.

“It’s a frame-off restored, meaning that the body was taken off the frame and the frame was blasted and POR coated, and then everything brand new was put in it, like suspension,” Simone Zalewski, showing off her 1972 Buick GS.

Zalewski worked on her car with friends and family for over a year, as her interest in cars has continued to grow.

“Little by little I got more and more involved, got my own cars and started bringing them to car shows. Since I got this done, I’ve been bringing this to car shows now for five years,” she said.

This year’s event was the first to have participants pre-register, with over 200 registering in advance. Limited space was also available at the side of the Curtis Lumber building for cars that were registered Sunday morning.