CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Crews from the Clifton Park Volunteer Fire Department made quick work of a car fire Wednesday afternoon, at the I-87 Northway rest stop just north of Exit 9. The incident was first reported at about 12:24 p.m.

Photos provided by Clifton Park Volunteer Fire Department.

When crews first arrived at the scene, a car in the parking lot had flames bursting out from under its hood. The fire was quickly handled, but the car suffered extensive damage.

No one was injured in the blaze, officials said. There has been no word on what caused the fire.