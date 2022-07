HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crews are fighting a fire at Mohawk Terrace Apartments in Halfmoon. According to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, Crescent Fisher Ferry Road is closed from Route 9 to Dunsback Road.

The New York State Police is handling the road closure. The Sheriff’s Office does not know how long the closure will last.

Stick with NEWS10 as this story develops.