MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to 511 NY, a crash on I-87 Northway southbound around Exit 12; NY 67 in Malta to Exit 11; Round Lake Road in Malta has closed all lanes and both shoulders. Drivers in the area should seek alternative routes if possible.

New York State Police say at this time it is a multiple-car accident with injuries. They are currently on the scene investigating. Stick with NEWS10 as more information on the crash becomes available.