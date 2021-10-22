Crash closes Tanner Road in Clifton Park

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the Clifton Park Highway Department, Tanner Road is closed to all traffic between State Routes 146 and 146A. The department says they expect the closure to last for three hours.

Officials are dealing with cleanup after an accident earlier this afternoon. A tractor-trailer reportedly rolled over. Department employees and emergency response personnel are working in the area to right the vehicle and reopen the road. They’re asking drivers to be patients and seek alternate routes.

