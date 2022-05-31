SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The left lane was closed on the I-87 Northway southbound, near exit 15, after a rollover car crash Tuesday morning. The crash was first reported around 7:50 a.m.

Trooper Kerra Burns, Public Information Officer for the New York State Police, said there was one passenger in the car at the time of the crash. They suffered minor injuries.

There were no details on a second car being involved in the incident. Traffic was still moving very slow on the Northway as of 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, as officers worked to clear up the scene. The roadway has since fully re-opened, but delays can be expected for a short time as the incident took place near a work zone.