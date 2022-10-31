MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Traffic slowed to a crawl Monday morning after a crash on the I-87 Northway. The wreck, which happened at about 5:10 a.m., closed the two left lanes and both shoulders on the southbound side of the highway.

The closures pushed Northway commute times as high as 43 minutes, from Exit 14 to Exit 6. That number has since dropped.

State transportation officials said the road had re-opened by about 6:30 a.m. There were still slowdowns in the area, which can be monitored on NEWS10’s online traffic tracker. This is a developing story, and no further details are available at this time.