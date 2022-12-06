CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — County Waste’s employees in Clifton Park will be working together to assemble more than 150 bikes for children in need during their annual Christmas Promise event, this Wednesday, December 7. The bikes, along with helmets, will then be distributed to several local charities as Christmas presents for children that would otherwise go without.

This annual event was made possible from employee and vendor donations that were raised throughout the year. Those funds were then matched dollar-for-dollar by County Waste.

This is the 10th year of the Christmas Promise at County Waste. Over that time, they bought, built, and donated more than 1,500 bikes to children in need.

Volunteers will gather to build this year’s set of bikes on Wednesday, December 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1927 Route 9, in Clifton Park. A representative from Northern Rivers in Schenectady will also be in attendance, to accept the donations.