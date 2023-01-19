SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame will play host to a special “Countdown to the Triple Crown” fundraising event on Saturday, February 4. This new event, scheduled exactly three months before the 2023 Kentucky Derby, will feature hundreds of silent auction items and an online auction of unique items and experience packages to benefit the Museum.

Guests can attend the event in person at the Museum from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. or bid on special packages online. The early-bird event at the Museum will feature beer, wine, soda, light refreshments, and entertainment by Rich Ortiz, as well as screenings of the 16-minute signature film “What it Takes: Journey to the Hall of Fame” at 5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m.

The event is $10 for Museum members and $25 for non-members. Many of the auction items will be displayed throughout the Museum galleries during the event.

To purchase tickets, visit the Museum’s website or call (518) 584-0400. For more information about the event, reach out to Maureen Mahoney at (518) 584-0400 ext. 109 or mmahoney@racingmuseum.net.