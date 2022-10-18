BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Cornell Cooperative Extension (CCE) Equine will be hosting an Educational Pop-Up on October 22 from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. The event will take place at 556 Middleline Road in Ballston Spa, and no registration is needed. Guests are asked to wear horse appropriate shoes and dress appropriately for the weather.

Two informal Equine educational sessions will take place. One at 12:30 p.m. will be titled “standardbred after care 101” presented by Amanda Vance. The second one, starting at 2 p.m., titled “common equine emergencies and when to call a vet” will be hosted by Dr. Julia Gloviczki of Rood and Riddle Saratoga.