CORINTH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Corinth resident on Tuesday, July 12, in connection with the sale of narcotics. Police said that Giselle M, Barnes, 54, of Walnut Street was arrested following an investigation.

According to a report, Barnes is accused of knowingly allowing drug sales to occur from her residence in the Village of Corinth. Barnes faces a felony charge of first-degree criminal nuisance.

She was arraigned in the Town of Milton Court where she was remanded to the Saratoga County Jail without bail. Check back with NEWS10 for updates!