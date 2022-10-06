CORINTH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Corinth man has won $1 million on a Mega Millions ticket in the July 26 drawing. The New York Lottery said Ronald Skinner claimed the second prize for matching the first five Mega Millions numbers.

The winning numbers were 07 29 60 63 66 and 15 for the Mega Ball. Skinner received a single lump sum payment of $651,000 after required withholdings. The winning ticket was purchased at Cumberland Farms on Maple Street in Corinth.

Skinner said he is planning to buy a home with the money. New York’s Mega Millions game generated $294,562,279 in total sales during the 2021-2022 fiscal year.