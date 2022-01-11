Corinth man sentenced to 20 years to life

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Saratoga County man, who was convicted of nearly two dozen charges, was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison.

The Saratoga County District Attorney’s Office said 28-year-old Dylan Vella intentionally drove his car into a group of motorcyclists on April 7, 2020. He killed one and injured three others.

Earlier in the day, he sexually assaulted a woman in the town of Hadley. He also stole items from another woman.

Vella was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison for the 23 charges he was indicted on.