Corinth DWI crash hospitalizes 4

Saratoga County

CORINTH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the arrest of Matthew Lawrence, 24, of Corinth after they say he caused a crash while intoxicated that hospitalized four people.

The crash in question took place on Thursday on Main Street in Corinth. It was reported to the Sheriff’s Office around 7:30 p.m. that day. Police say their investigation revealed that Lawrence was driving drunk with a suspended license. They also said he was consuming alcohol in his speeding 2001 Ford F350.

Police say he hit a 2017 Mercedes Benz, and that all four people in the car were sent to Saratoga Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Records show that Lawrence’s license was suspended in April for another alcohol-related conviction.

Lawrence was arrested and charged with a felony, several misdemeanors, and even more citations, including:

  • First-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle
  • Third-degree assault
  • Driving while intoxicated

Lawrence was arraigned and remanded jail pending further legal action.

