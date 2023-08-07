CORINTH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Starting in September, all Corinth Central School District students are eligible for free breakfasts and lunches. No sign-up or pre-registration is required.

Free meals are made available by the Community Eligibility Provision federal program. The Corinth CSD is also encouraging families to complete an income form that will be sent out this month. The form is vital for other grants and aid programs. Any questions can be directed to Lisa Tevendale at (518) 654-9005, ext. 3114.