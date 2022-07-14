CORINTH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ashley Allen, 22, and Noah Center, 24, both of Corinth, on animal abuse charges. Both arrests took place on Thursday after their dog was found tied to a tree days before.

Police said Allen and Center left their year-old heeler mix dog, Quade, tied to a tree in the woods off of State Route 9N in Corinth for at least two days. Police said a concerned neighbor found Quade barking in the woods over that two-day period. Both face the following charges under the New York State Agriculture and Markets Law:

Overdriving, torturing, and injuring animals by failing to provide proper sustenance

Abandonment of animals

Conspiracy

Police said Quade is under the care of the Saratoga County Animal Shelter and will probably not suffer any long-lasting physical effects. Center and Allen are next due in court on July 19.