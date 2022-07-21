SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Mayor’s Office has announced that the Salvation Army and Shelters of Saratoga will provide a cooling center for residents to use during current temperatures expected to climb into the 90s this weekend. Cooling Centers will be open on Saturday and Sunday, July 23-24 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Salvation Army located at 27 Woodlawn Ave.

Staff from the shelter and Salvation Army will be present to offer assistance. Cold water, snacks, and bathrooms will also be available. The cooling centers will be fully air-conditioned

Individuals are encouraged to seek help if they feel symptoms of heat-related illness, including heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke. Avoid strenuous activity in the heat to reduce your risk of falling ill.

If possible, stay out of the sun during the heatwave and drink plenty of fluids. Be sure to check on your neighbors during the heat wave, especially the elderly, young children, and people with special needs.