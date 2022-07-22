CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Town of Clifton Park has announced that the Senior Community Center will provide a cooling center for residents from the extreme heat as temperatures are expected to climb into the 90s this weekend. The Cooling Center will be open on Saturday and Sunday, July 23-24 from noon to 6 p.m., at 6 Clifton Common Court,

“We want to ensure our residents have options as the forecast continues to show very high heat indexes through the weekend, said Town Supervisor Barrett. We are always concerned about people who lose power at their homes or experience other difficulties as the temperatures approach 100 degrees.”

Individuals are encouraged to seek help if they feel symptoms of heat-related illness, including heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke. Avoid strenuous activity in the heat to reduce your risk of falling ill.

If possible, stay out of the sun during the heatwave and drink plenty of fluids. Be sure to check on your neighbors during the heat wave, especially the elderly, young children, and people with special needs.