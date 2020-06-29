Construction underway at National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After a two month delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, construction resumed earlier this month at the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame. One of the much-anticipated renovation projects currently underway is the new Hall of Fame Education Experience.

“We’re excited that we are able to move forward with the Hall of Fame Education Experience,” said Cate Johnson, the museum’s director. “This is an important project for the museum and the sport of thoroughbred racing and we look forward to sharing it with everyone as soon as possible. The work is going well and we are adhering to all state regulations and best practices related to health and safety.”

The Hall of Fame Education Experience will feature a dynamic new Hall of Fame, including a signature film and cutting-edge interactive Hall of Fame digital plaques. The new digital inductee plaques will include an in-depth multi-media look at the lives and careers of each human and equine member of the Hall of Fame.

The project also includes a complete renovation of the adjoining Race Day Gallery and other updates throughout the Museum.

Closed for the renovations since January, the museum was originally scheduled to open to the public on July 16 coinciding with opening day at Saratoga Race Course.

Also impacted by the pandemic, the 2020 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony has been postponed to next summer.

The museum told NEWS10 they’re “hopeful” they’ll be able to open by the end of August or beginning of September.

LATEST STORIES