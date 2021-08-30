Congresswoman Elise Stefanik welcomes baby

SARATOGA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Congresswoman Elise Stefanik and her husband Matt Manda announced the birth of their son, Samuel Albritton Manda, on Monday.

According to a press release from the couple, Sam was born Friday, August 27 at 8:21 a.m. at Saratoga Hospital, weighing 9 pounds, 3 ounces, and measuring 22 inches long.

Stefanik and Manda said they were thankful for all the support they received from the community.

“We are grateful to the dedicated team of doctors, midwives, nurses, and staff at Saratoga Hospital for their excellent care of both Mom and Baby Sam. Thank you to our family, friends, and the entire community for the outpouring of love and support during this special time for our growing little family,” Stefanik and Manda said in a press release. “Our hearts are bursting with joy and our lives have never been fuller. We are truly blessed by our most precious gift, Baby Sam. “