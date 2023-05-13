SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Illions Carousel in Congress Park is opening on Sunday for Mother’s Day. Department of Public Works Commissioner Jason Golub announced on Friday that the historic carousel will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“I’m looking forward to another season of fun and excitement for families in our beautiful Congress Park,” Golub said.

Created by master carver Marcus Illions in 1910, the carousel features 28 uniquely carved horses and two sleds. Originally located at Kaydeross Park on Saratoga Lake, but when the park was sold in 1987, it was put up for auction. It was installed in Congress Park in 2002.

In 2019, a multi-year restoration project started to preserve the historic horses in the carousel with each of the horses receiving treatment to maintain their original beauty. It was closed during the pandemic and reopened in July 2021. And in 2022 a commemoration was held to honor the work of former DPW Commissioner Thomas McTygue who was credited for his years long efforts to save, restore, and locate the carousel in Congress Park.