Community helps a Waterford event venue to stay open

WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One local business is thrilled to see how much the community is supporting them during these tough financial times.

Chrome Food and Spirits in Waterford opened its doors seven years ago, serving the Capital Region food, drinks, and live entertainment. Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the venue held birthday parties and graduation gatherings. Now, the owners had to make a few tough decisions, ultimately they’re working to keep their business stay afloat.

Darla Cherry is the co-owner of Chrome Food and Spirits and she says there’s no place like Chrome. The pandemic forced Darla’s business to close their doors in March and to remain closed for several months. She didn’t think she would have to close permanently until September. That’s when Darla made an announcement on Facebook that she’ll be closing the doors for good, and putting the building up on the market.

Shortly after, Darla received a lot of support from that post, and many people offered to purchase the building. “It’s unbelievable. I really honestly had no idea how much we meant to people in the area,” says Darla.

Darla says it was a tough decision to decide whether or not to close. After countless offers, she decided to try to keep the business alive. “I never wanted to sell to begin with but when you come to a crossroads where you either out of money or you have to try to do something to be realistic… that’s why we decided to put the building up for sale. Once I did that, I realized how many people still love Chrome. it kind of lit a fire in me to try to keep it open,” says Darla.

In ways to raise money to keep the business afloat, Darla and others worked to put together a telethon. After two months of planning, on Sunday from noon to 8 p.m., local musicians and artists preformed live music in-house to raise money. Folks could watch the telethon from the comfort of their own home. “My hope is to save Chrome with this, on what we’re doing today. I don’t want to sell this building, it’s a dream come true, we’ve had it for seven years. I feel like lucky No. 7, we got this,” says Darla.

The telethon raised over $7,000 since we spoke to Darla Sunday evening. “If we can get ourselves in the month of December and still if we’re able to hold our Christmas parties that we do here annually, that would help us get here for next year,” says Darla.

