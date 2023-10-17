BALLSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As pickleball gains momentum in the Capital Region, another facility is working to open its doors. Legacy Pickleball Club will be located at 4 McCrea Hill Road in Ballston.

Originally planned to be located in Malta across from the Malta Drive-In, General Manager Michael Xirinachs said they were waiting a long time for some utilities to be put in and they couldn’t wait any longer. They then found the building on McCrea Hill Road through their construction partner.

The facility has high ceilings and is on four acres, meaning Legacy could expand to have more courts, said Xirinachs. The club will have eight indoor courts and 15 to 20 courts could be built outside the main building, with some being outside and some in another smaller indoor facility.

In addition to the courts, Legacy Pickleball Club will have a pro shop and a player lounge that will sell food, beer, and wine. Xirinachs said they are signing deals with local restaurants and shops to sell their products and help promote their businesses.

While most players have their own pickleball equipment, the facility will be providing balls and paddles. The club will have free play, as well as pickleball lessons and clinics.

Xirinachs said Legacy Pickleball has a deal with a major partner to host professional pickleball tournaments. They’ll also be selling corporate sponsorships, but neither the sponsorships nor major partner has been announced yet.

“We realize that when this sport first started four or five decades ago, it was mainly older folks getting their exercise,” said Xirinachs. “Now, the median age is 34 years old and that’s a wide range of income from 18-year-olds to 81-year-olds.”

Legacy Pickleball recently released its first 100 Founding Memberships and Xirinachs said about half have been claimed so far. He wants Legacy Pickleball to be an inclusive facility and will be releasing memberships for individuals, seniors, and the family.

“We are a very community-minded facility,” said Xirinachs. “The game will be able to be played by anyone of any income. We are very philanthropic and give back to the community.”

The group that owns Legacy Pickleball Club is planning several more facilities throughout New York including Utica, Syracuse, and Rochester. Xirinachs said they are also in talks with Colonie Center to open a facility there.

The courts are still under construction as the project was delayed due to construction and supply chain issues. Xirinachs hopes to open Legacy Pickleball Club sometime in November.