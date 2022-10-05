MILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Community Emergency Corps is making the move from Ballston Spa to Milton. Its new headquarters will be on the corner of Geyser Road and Woodthrush Court, which is across from the Milton Fire Department and next to Milton Town Hall.

The ambulance service serves Milton, Ballston Spa, and a portion of Ballston. Community Emergency Corps Executive Director Ashley Edwards said this move will help them better serve the community.

Edwards said half the calls they receive are from Milton and making the move would not significantly affect their response time to Ballston of Ballston Spa. The service’s current location at 78 Thompson Street is quite small. Edwards said they have four bays for six ambulances.

According to town documents, the Town of Milton is selling the land for the new building to Community Emergency Corps for $200,000. The building will sit on about 1.7 acres and the building itself will be about 12,000 square feet. It will have eight bays for emergency vehicles.

Edwards said they are still waiting for the closing of the land sale and project budget before they can begin construction. The ambulance service was hoping to break ground on October 17, but Edwards said that will most likely be pushed back.

The old building in Ballston Spa will eventually be put up for sale, said Edwards. She is hoping Community Emergency Corps will move into its new location sometime in the summer of 2023.