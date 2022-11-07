WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Fire crews in Waterford are receiving an outpouring of support from the community after battling a large structure fire early Sunday morning. Firefighters rescued a trapped person and were able to contain the fire to a single building, despite strong winds.

A quiet neighborhood was jolted awake this weekend, “Somebody was yelling that someone was stuck on the roof,” said , who lives across the street from where the fire broke out.

A fire engulfed the second floor of a home on Third Street early Sunday morning, trapping a person on the roof. Some first responders arrived before the first truck, acting quickly and locating a ladder in a nearby yard.

“My assistant chief was able to get to probably about two feet below the roof line and was able to grab the patient and drag him to the ladder, physically pull him to the ladder, was able to lower him down into the second officer’s hands to the ground,” said Waterford Fire Chief Donald Baldwin.

After being rescued, the person was transported to a local hospital. It’s unclear at this point what their condition is.

The rescue was just one of several challenges crews faced when battling the fire. This weekend’s heavy winds threatened to spread the blaze through the neighborhood, something the chief admits he was worried about when he first arrived on the scene.

“I seen embers appeared flying in the air, possibly four or five houses down,” he explained, with authorities quickly striking three alarms to bring in additional resources from other local departments.

Despite these conditions, firefighters were able to contain the fire to the one home, with the neighboring structure only warped from heat exposure.

“Oh man they really did a fantastic job, this is what we train for. All the training experiences really came into play. Saving not only the house on the exposure, but you know, I really thought in the beginning it could’ve been a lot worse than that,” Baldwin said.

The home sustained significant damage from the blaze. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.