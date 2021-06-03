Commissioner of Mechanicville Public Works arrested

MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mechanicville Police Chief William Rabbit confirms to NEWS10 that Commissioner of Public Works Anthony Gotti has been arrested Tuesday afternoon.

Gotti was arrested on Monday and charged with misdemeanor attempted assault in connection with a domestic incident that allegedly took place close to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26. Chief Rabbit confirmed the alleged charges are unrelated to his work for the city.

Gotti was arraigned virtually and released. To avoid a potential conflict of interest, the Mechanicville judiciary transferred the case to Saratoga Springs City Court. He is due in court next in mid-July.

Gotti was elected as the Commissioner of Public Works in 2017. In September, the Times Union reported that Mechanicville mayor Dennis Baker determined that there was “no credible evidence” after Gotti was accused of drinking and making racist remarks on the job.

A member of the City Council and the Traffic Safety Committee, Gotti oversees: